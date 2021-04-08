Left Menu

Shortage hits vaccination at 25 Mumbai hospitals: BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:59 IST
Shortage hits vaccination at 25 Mumbai hospitals: BMC

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, vaccination could not take place at 25 private Mumbai hospitals due to a shortage of doses on Thursday, the city civic body claimed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a release, said the jabs couldn't be administered at 25 of the 71 approved vaccination centres as the doses had run out of stock at these private facilities.

However, doses were given to eligible beneficiaries at the remaining centres, but the current stock will last only for a day and the civic body is continuously making efforts to procure more shots, the release said.

At present, the civic body has activated 120 COVID-19 vaccination centres, 49 of them run by the Maharashtra government and the BMC, across Mumbai, it said.

The release said 40,000 to 50,000 people are given jabs at these centres everyday.

The BMC said it had received 17,09,550 vaccine doses until April 7. Of those, 15,61,420 vaccine doses have been administered.

According to the civic body release, of the balance stock (1,48,130), 44,810 are kept for the second dose as per the state government's directive.

It means 1,03,320, doses were available on Thursday morning and of those 40,000 to 50,000 vaccine doses used during the day, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Warriors to welcome back fans from April 23 at 35% capacity

The Golden State Warriors will welcome back fans for their last nine regular season home games, starting with the visit of the Denver Nuggets on April 23, the NBA franchise said on Thursday. The capacity at the Chase Centers 18,000-seat are...

Impose Rs 1000 fine on those not wearing masks: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed officials on Thursday to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on people who do not wear masks, an official release said.The chief minister participated in the video conference organised by Prime ...

Britain reassures on AstraZeneca after advising under-30s take other vaccines

British officials and ministers sought to shore up confidence in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, saying advice that most people under 30 should be offered alternative shots was not unusual and would not impact the pace of rollout...

Soccer-Rangers, Swansea to boycott social media in stand against online abuse

Scottish champions Rangers and English Championship second-tier side Swansea City will take a stand against online abuse and discrimination by boycotting social media for a week, the two clubs said on Thursday.Rangers said that from 7pm loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021