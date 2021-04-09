Ujjain: COVID-19 patients died due to lack of oxygen supply, allege kin

Ujjain: COVID-19 patients died due to lack of oxygen supply, allege kinPTI | Ujjain | Updated: 09-04-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 00:25 IST
Some people, along with members of the Congress, protested at the district hospital in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, alleging that five members of their families, who were undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died due to lack of oxygen supply there.
These deaths were reported at the hospital located in Madhav Nagar on Wednesday night.
However, talking to PTI, district collector Ashish Singh said there was no problem of oxygen supply at the facility.
''There were 132 coronavirus patients in the hospital and 80 per cent of them are on oxygen support,'' he added.
There certainly is a shortage of oxygen supply, but we are making it available from different sources, he admitted.
''A patient's relative might have got wrong information that oxygen supply has dried up. Since then, there was this furore,'' the collector said.
Two patients died on Wednesday and as many on Thursday, he said, adding that they were not coronavirus patients.
''In such a big hospital, deaths occur everyday, but to say that these deaths were caused due to lack of oxygen supply is totally wrong,'' he added.
Ujjain is the adjoining district of Indore, the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh in terms of coronavirus infection cases.
