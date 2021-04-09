Hungary delays secondary schools reopening by 3 weeks to May 10 -PM Orban

Hungary will reopen secondary schools on May 10, three weeks later than originally planned, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban also said he expects 3.5 million of Hungary's 10 million people to be vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19, which will then allow coronavirus curbs to be eased further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)