Sahara's Subrata Roy tests positive for COVID-19

Sahara's Subrata Roy tests positive for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:00 IST
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara has tested positive for coronavirus.
Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Roy has appealed to everyone that the priority should be to ''stay safe and take care of people around us'', according to a release.
As per the release, Roy, who is the Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, has tested positive for coronavirus.
On Friday, India reported a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542. The death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, the highest since October 18, latest data from the Union health ministry showed.
Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 percent of the total infections, as per the data updated at 8 am.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union health ministry
- India
- Managing Worker
- Subrata Roy Sahara
ALSO READ
Everyone above 45 years of age will be eligible for COVID vaccination from April 1: Union Health Ministry
Active COVID-19 cases recorded at 5,84,055, while 1,14,74,683 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry.
Active COVID-19 cases recorded at 7,88,223, while 1,17,32,279 people have recovered from disease: Union Health Ministry.