Left Menu

Covid-negative report must for labourers to enter HP's Spiti valley

A Covid-negative report has been made mandatory for the labourers of other states to enter Himachal Pradeshs Spiti valley for work, an official said on Friday. A negative RTPCR report has been made mandatory for labourers of other states due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, Lahaul-Spiti Additional District Magistrate Gian Sagar Negi said.All the contractors in Spiti valley too have been asked to ensure Covid-19 tests for their labourers, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:14 IST
Covid-negative report must for labourers to enter HP's Spiti valley

A Covid-negative report has been made mandatory for the labourers of other states to enter Himachal Pradesh's Spiti valley for work, an official said on Friday. A negative RTPCR report has been made mandatory for labourers of other states due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, Lahaul-Spiti Additional District Magistrate Gian Sagar Negi said.

All the contractors in Spiti valley too have been asked to ensure Covid-19 tests for their labourers, he added. The SDM also urged the public to strictly adhere to the anti-Covid protocol of maintaining social distance and wearing masks to check the spread of the fatal disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal foreign minister discusses vaccine supply with Jaishankar

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali held a telephone conversation with External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Friday and discussed cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nepal Ministry said that both the leaders exchanged...

Sudhanshu Saria accuses Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji of plagiarising his film's poster

National Award winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria has alleged that producer Ekta Kapoors streaming platform ALTBalaji has plagiarised the poster of his film Loev for its new show His Storyy. The show, backed by Ding Entertainment, is schedul...

Exports from Indore SEZ jump 24.5 pc to Rs 11,944 cr in 2020-21

Soaring demand, especially of medicine, amid the global coronavirus outbreak pushed up the exports from the Indore Special Economic Zone SEZ by around 24.5 per cent to nearly Rs 11,944 crore in 2020-21, a commerce ministry official said.The...

Release of Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' postponed due to COVID-19 spike

It is going to be a long wait for movie buffs before they can see Kangana Ranaut in her much-awaited film Thalaivi as the films release date has been postponed in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. After the lockdown last yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021