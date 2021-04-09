Left Menu

EU seeks new contract with Pfizer for up to 1.8 bln vaccines from 2022 -EU source

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are already supplying the EU with mRNA vaccines and German biotech firm CureVac is seeking EU approval for its mRNA shot. The vaccines would be delivered under monthly timetables and with clauses obliging the supplier to deliver, the EU official said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:59 IST
EU seeks new contract with Pfizer for up to 1.8 bln vaccines from 2022 -EU source
Earlier on Friday, German daily Die Welt reported that the Commission was shortly to sign contracts to buy up to 1.8 billion doses, but did not say with which company. Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission is seeking EU governments' approval to launch talks with Pfizer and BioNTech for the purchase of up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, an EU official told Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, German daily Die Welt reported that the Commission was shortly to sign contracts to buy up to 1.8 billion doses, but did not say with which company. The EU official, who asked not to be named because the matter is confidential, said the EU executive had already decided to approach Pfizer-BioNTech and that EU governments backed the plan, though there was not yet a definitive approval.

A Commission spokesman confirmed plans to buy the additional doses, of which half would be optional. He also confirmed that the EU executive had already identified one supplier, a manufacturer of mRNA vaccines, but declined to comment on which company would be approached to negotiate the contract.

A Pfizer spokesman said the company had no immediate comment. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are already supplying the EU with mRNA vaccines and German biotech firm CureVac is seeking EU approval for its mRNA shot.

The vaccines would be delivered under monthly timetables and with clauses obliging the supplier to deliver, the EU official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Google confirms Pixel 5a 5G will be available later this year

Refuting the rumours that Google has cancelled Pixel 5a, the successor to mid-range Pixel 4a, due to global chip shortage, the company on Friday said that the smartphone will be available later this year.In a statement to Android Police, Go...

Portugal ex-PM Socrates to face trial for alleged money laundering; graft charges dropped

More than six years after his arrest in a major corruption investigation, Portugals former Prime Minister Jose Socrates will stand trial, but only on lesser charges of money laundering and falsifying documents, a judge in Lisbon ruled on Fr...

Elon Musk's Neuralink shows monkey with brain-chip playing videogame by thinking

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks brain-chip startup released footage on Friday appearing to show a monkey playing a simple videogame after getting implants of the new technology. The 3-minute video by Neuralink httpswww.youtube.comwatchv...

White House says China's moves around Taiwan 'potentially destabilizing'

The White House on Friday said it was keeping a close watch on increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait, and called Beijings recent actions potentially destabilizing.We have ... clearly - publicly, privately - expressed ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021