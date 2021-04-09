Adopt jumbo COVID-19 facilities, Maha CM tells pvt hospitals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked private hospitals to adopt some of the jumbo COVID-19 treatment facilities set up in the state.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with representatives of private hospitals etc, the CM said such adoption will help patients get adequate care in terms of doctors and nurses, as well as remove misconceptions, if any, among people about these facilities.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals have been taken over by the government and, hence, they should create additional bed capacity.

Tope also said Remdesivir injections should not be administered to asymptomatic patients.

Medical Education minister Amit Deshmukh said retired nurses and doctors should be re-deployed for some time to tackle the recent surge in cases, and asked private hospitals to expand their ICU beds and oxygen capacity.

Thackeray, who also chaired a meet of representatives of the diamond association, urged them to bring about a change in their way of functioning as strict curbs were necessary to break the virus chain.

