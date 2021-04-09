Left Menu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:41 IST
Nepal asks India to facilitate supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Friday called his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and requested him to facilitate the supply of the vaccine against the COVID-19.

Gyawali had a telephone conversation with Jaishankar to discuss the cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry here said.

''During the conversation, the two sides exchanged views on intensifying efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Foreign Minister Gyawali expressed sincere thanks to the Government of India for supporting Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including through the generous gift of one million doses of COVISHIELD,'' it said in a statement.

Gyawali requested Jaishankar for the necessary facilitation for the supply of the vaccine to Nepal to continue administering the second dose for people at the highest risk.

''The External Affairs Minister of India assured him of a continued support to Nepal in its fight against the pandemic, including through the supply of vaccines,'' the statement added.

Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) which has collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for making the vaccine.

Nepal's Health Ministry has recommended restricting any gathering involving more than 25 people at a time in a bid to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry has also recommended halting physical classes of schools and colleges.

In the last 24 hours, Nepal detected 332 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 279,100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

