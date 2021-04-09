Left Menu

Night curfew extended till Apr 30 in 10 urban areas of Rajasthan

He said that special focus will have to be given on preventing movement of people in such areas.Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said that sampling has been increased to 55,000 tests per day and the target is to increase it to 1 lakh per day by the end of this month.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:01 IST
Night curfew extended till Apr 30 in 10 urban areas of Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Friday extended night curfew in 10 urban areas till April 30 and its timing, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The night curfew timing will be from 8 pm to 6 am in nine urban areas of Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road and markets will close by 7 pm, while in Udaipur, the curfew will be there from 6 pm to 6 am and markets will close by 5 pm, according to an order.

Earlier, the night curfew timing was from 10 pm to 6 am and it was till April 19. The decision was taken in a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Friday, the state reported 3,970 fresh coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.

Gehlot also directed officials to ensure ''zero-mobility'' in micro-containment zones in the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He also gave directions to increase testing and contact tracing of positive patients to break the transmission chain of the virus. Directions have also been issued to stop regular classes in schools up to Class IX in rural areas and their adjoining urban areas, according to a statement.

In the meeting, it was decided that a state-level 'Corona War Room' will be set up along with district-level control rooms, it said The '181' helpline number of the state will be operational for 24 hours; testing will be increased in areas with more than five per cent positive rate of the infection and teams will take stricter action on violation of COVID protocols, the statement said.

The chief minister said that the areas turning into COVID hot-spots should be identified and declared as micro containment zones as per rules. He said that special focus will have to be given on preventing movement of people in such areas.

Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said that sampling has been increased to 55,000 tests per day and the target is to increase it to 1 lakh per day by the end of this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: De Villiers scripts last-ball victory for RCB

AB de Villiers rolled back the years with his beautiful yet brutal assault as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.De...

Sikkim reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,329

Sikkim reported six fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 6,329, an official said on Friday.East Sikkim district reported five new cases and West Sikkim district one, state Information Ed...

US urges arms embargo and sanctions against Myanmar military

The US ambassador to the United Nations urged the international community to take concrete action against the military in Myanmar on Friday including an arms embargo and sanctions against its holding companies and those who profit from them...

Territorial Army soldier killed by unidentified terrorist in J-K's Bijbehara

A Territorial Army soldier, who was on leave, was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.Hawaldar Mohammad Saleem Akhoon was a solider of 162 Inf Bn TA Ikhwan and was on leave from March 22 for 40 d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021