Over 32 lakh COVID-19 doses administered on Friday

With over 32 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 8 pm on Friday, the country's cumulative count of vaccine doses has reached over 9.78 crore. The Union Health Ministry said that 9,78,71,045 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given since the vaccination drive started on January 16.

According to provisional data released by the ministry, a total of 32,16,949 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the 81st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. These include 89,87,818 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 54,78,562 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 98,65,504 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 46,56,236 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,81,30,126 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (1st dose), 5,79,276 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (2nd dose), 3,85,92,532 for above 60 years (first dose) and 15,80,991 for above 60 years (2nd dose).

A total of 28,24,066 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,92,883 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine. According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. Delhi has also seen an increase in cases. Officials said that 83.29 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states and union territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)