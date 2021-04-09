Left Menu

Over 32 lakh COVID-19 doses administered on Friday

With over 32 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 8 pm on Friday, the country's cumulative count of vaccine doses has reached over 9.78 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:13 IST
Over 32 lakh COVID-19 doses administered on Friday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With over 32 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 8 pm on Friday, the country's cumulative count of vaccine doses has reached over 9.78 crore. The Union Health Ministry said that 9,78,71,045 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given since the vaccination drive started on January 16.

According to provisional data released by the ministry, a total of 32,16,949 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the 81st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. These include 89,87,818 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 54,78,562 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 98,65,504 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 46,56,236 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,81,30,126 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (1st dose), 5,79,276 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (2nd dose), 3,85,92,532 for above 60 years (first dose) and 15,80,991 for above 60 years (2nd dose).

A total of 28,24,066 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,92,883 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine. According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. Delhi has also seen an increase in cases. Officials said that 83.29 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states and union territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: De Villiers scripts last-ball victory for RCB

AB de Villiers rolled back the years with his beautiful yet brutal assault as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.De...

Sikkim reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,329

Sikkim reported six fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 6,329, an official said on Friday.East Sikkim district reported five new cases and West Sikkim district one, state Information Ed...

US urges arms embargo and sanctions against Myanmar military

The US ambassador to the United Nations urged the international community to take concrete action against the military in Myanmar on Friday including an arms embargo and sanctions against its holding companies and those who profit from them...

Territorial Army soldier killed by unidentified terrorist in J-K's Bijbehara

A Territorial Army soldier, who was on leave, was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.Hawaldar Mohammad Saleem Akhoon was a solider of 162 Inf Bn TA Ikhwan and was on leave from March 22 for 40 d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021