Brazilian officials to inspect Russia's Sputnik V factory, Anvisa says

Brazilian officials to inspect Russia's Sputnik V factory, Anvisa saysReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 10-04-2021 02:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 01:48 IST
Officials from Brazilian health regulator Anvisa will next week begin inspections of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine factory in Russia, the agency said in a statement on Friday.
The officials aim to clear up questions about production methods needed to apply for emergency use authorization and import to Brazil, it said. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Tuesday about buying and domestically manufacturing the drug, Bolsonaro's office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Sputnik
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Vladimir Putin
- Brazilian
- Bolsonaro
- Anvisa
- Brazil
- Russian
ALSO READ
Butantan seeks trials of Brazilian COVID-19 vaccine
First two Brazilian COVID-19 vaccines ready for human trials
Sao Paulo governor seeks tests of 1st Brazilian COVID-19 jab
First Brazilian COVID-19 vaccine ready for human trials
ANALYSIS-Under political attack, Brazil's Bolsonaro goes on the offensive