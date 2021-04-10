Brazilian officials to inspect Russia's Sputnik V factory, Anvisa says

Officials from Brazilian health regulator Anvisa will next week begin inspections of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine factory in Russia, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The officials aim to clear up questions about production methods needed to apply for emergency use authorization and import to Brazil, it said. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Tuesday about buying and domestically manufacturing the drug, Bolsonaro's office said.

