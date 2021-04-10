With 1,005 fresh COVID-19 cases, J&K records highest single-day spike this year

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday saw its highest single-day spike this year as 1,005 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded, taking the tally to 1,37,475, even as six fresh deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours took the toll to 2,029, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 299 were from Jammu division and 706 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said. As many as 154 travellers were among the fresh cases in the UT.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest with 492 cases, including 62 travellers, followed by 183 in Jammu and 93 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has now reached 6,755 in the UT, while 1,28,691 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic is 2,029 as six fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

