Record spike of 4,986 COVID-19 cases in MP, tally over 3.32L

Madhya Pradesh reported 4,986 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the states biggest single-day spike, which pushed its infection count to 3,32,206, said an official.The toll rose to 4,160 with 24 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, the official said, adding that MP has, in April so far, added 36,695 cases and 174 deaths.He said 2,126 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,87,869, the department said.With 912 new cases, Indores caseload went up to 77,592 and Bhopals rose to 57,334 with the addition of 736 cases.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 20:27 IST
Madhya Pradesh reported 4,986 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the state's biggest single-day spike, which pushed its infection count to 3,32,206, said an official.

The toll rose to 4,160 with 24 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, the official said, adding that MP has, in April so far, added 36,695 cases and 174 deaths.

He said 2,126 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,87,869, the department said.

''With 912 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 77,592 and Bhopal's rose to 57,334 with the addition of 736 cases. Indore reported five deaths during the day, taking its toll to 994. Bhopal's toll rose by one to touch 645. Indore and Bhopal have 7,425 and 5,088 active cases respectively,'' he said.

Overall, the number of active cases in the state rose to 32,707, the official pointed out.

With 37,538 samples being examined, the number of tests in Madhya Pradesh crossed 67.03 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 3,32,206, new cases 4986, death toll 4,160, recovered 2,95,339, active cases 32,707, number of tests so far 67,03,934.

