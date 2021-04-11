S.Korea to resume wider use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, exclude people under 30

S.Korea to resume wider use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, exclude people under 30Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 11-04-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 10:44 IST
South Korean authorities said on Sunday they will move ahead with a second-quarter coronavirus vaccination drive starting on Monday as planned after deciding to continue using AstraZeneca's vaccine for all eligible people 30 years old or over.
South Korea had said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend providing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 amid a European review over cases of blood clotting in adults.
