Left Menu

Russia reports 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 13:30 IST
Russia reports 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia reported on Sunday 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,090 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,641,390 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce reported 337 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 102,986.

The statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher toll of 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress candidate in TN Assembly polls, Madhava Rao dies of COVID-19

Congress partys Srivilliputhur constituency candidate in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, P S W Madhava Rao died on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.Rao was 63 years old and is survived by his only daughter. He di...

Kejriwal warns COVID situation dire as capital records highest ever infections

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is very serious with 10,732 cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours, the highest ever since the pandemic began, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday as he issued a stark warning -- do not step ...

MP: Three boys drown in pond near quarry in Raisen village

Three boys in the 8-14 age group drowned in a village pond in Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district while they were fishing, police said on Sunday.The incident occurred on Saturday in a pond located close to a stone quarry near Vijanhai village, ...

COVID-19: All educational institutes in UP shut till April 30

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed that all government and non-government educational institutes will remain closed till April 30. Classes of all the governmentnon-government sch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021