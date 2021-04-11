Russia reports 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths

Russia reported on Sunday 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,090 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,641,390 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce reported 337 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 102,986.

The statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher toll of 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)