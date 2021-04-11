Left Menu

At 105, Moga’s Kartar Kaur takes coronavirus jab, asks people to shun hesitancy

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:53 IST
At 105, Kartar Kaur of Punjab’s Moga received a shot of coronavirus vaccine along with her 80-year-old son on Sunday and urged people not to hesitate and get themselves vaccinated.

According to a statement, the Bhinder Khurd village resident believed that the vaccination will keep the fatal disease at bay and advised people to follow all coronavirus-related guidelines.

Kaur received her first dose of the vaccine at a health camp in Ward No.3 of Moga along with his Harpinder Singh and other family members.

Kaur has set an example for others after she received the jab along with his family members, the statement said, adding that the act reflects her will and determination.

Praising the spirit of Kartar Kaur, Moga Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans appealed to all eligible people above 45 years of age to get rid of their hesitancy and get themselves and their families vaccinated.

He said in Moga district, the vaccination drive is being carried out at all civil hospitals, community health centres and 91 health and wellness centres.

Apart from this, special camps are also being organised in different areas, he said.

At the camp where Kaur turned up, at least 188 people were vaccinated, the government statement said.

Punjab has witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Till Saturday, the state has reported 2,69,733 cases and 7,448 deaths. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too had urged the Centre to provide more coronavirus vaccines, saying the state’s stock will last only another five days.

