Left Menu

Kejriwal warns COVID situation dire as capital records highest ever infections

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is very serious with 10,732 cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic began, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday as he issued a stark warning -- do not step out of homes unless it is urgent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 18:16 IST
Kejriwal warns COVID situation dire as capital records highest ever infections
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is ''very serious'' with 10,732 cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic began, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday as he issued a stark warning -- do not step out of homes unless it is urgent. ''The fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous wave. The government is closely monitoring the situation,'' he told a press conference here. In just a few weeks, Delhi has gone from near-normalcy -- with less than 100 cases reported on a single day on February 16 -- to an exploding pandemic, a grim reminder that the virus is continuing to extract its toll. Kejriwal said the current fourth wave of the pandemic in the city is ''very dangerous'' and is spreading at such a rapid rate that it has left many people baffled. ''Cases have escalated in a big way in the last 10-15 days. And, in the past 24 hours, the city has recorded 10,732 cases. The situation is very serious.'' This is the highest single-day spike in Delhi since the outbreak of the pandemic. The previous highest ever single-day spike in Delhi -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11, 2020. That day, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date. The CM said his government does not want to impose lockdown in Delhi but such a situation may arise if there is a rush to the hospitals and beds are unavailable for serious patients. ''We need your cooperation. If your cooperation is received and situation of hospitals is under control, there will be no need to impose lockdown in Delhi. But, if beds in the hospitals fell short and are unavailable, then lockdown may have to be imposed,'' he said. He said lockdown should be imposed by any government only when its hospital system has collapsed. ''I am not in favor of lockdown. I believe lockdown is not a solution to deal with COVID-19. It should be imposed if hospital system collapses,'' he said. The Chief Minister, however, asked people to remain in home isolation if infected with the virus instead of rushing to hospitals, saying the most important thing is keeping hospital beds vacant for serious patients. He said that there was a peculiar contradiction that despite vaccine availability in the country, coronavirus was spreading fast. ''As per data available with me, 65 percent COVID-19 patients are below 45 years. How will coronavirus stop when 65 percent of affected are below 45 years for whom there is no vaccination,'' he said.

Kejriwal said that in a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two three chief ministers requested restrictions on vaccination to be lifted. ''Our government is ready to vaccinate people door-to-door. The time is to launch vaccination at a war footing by lifting restrictions of age and setting up vaccination centers,'' he said. He said that experts say that despite receiving vaccines, people may get infected with COVID-19 but they will not be seriously ill. So, people need to wear masks and observe all the precautions even after getting vaccinated, he said. Kejriwal said his government is keeping an eye on the situation, and he is personally monitoring it. ''We are doing whatever needs to be done and getting help from everyone including the Central government.'' He appealed people to cooperate with the government in checking spread of COVID-19. ''Any time we encountered a new wave, you cooperated with great vigor. Not for anyone else, but for ourselves, our own health and our own family; we will have to follow all the protocols strictly. ''We reiterate three things quite frequently- wear masks; maintain social distancing and wash your hands frequently. Add one more thing to it -- step out of the house only when necessary,'' he said. The CM, citing complaints of unavailability of beds in hospitals, suggested people to refer to the Delhi government app for this. ''It is a request that you must not run to the private hospitals. Good treatment would be provided even in government hospitals. If your app shows that beds are available in government hospitals, please go there.'' He cautioned, however, that people should go to hospital only when it is really needed. ''If everyone starts to run towards the hospitals, we would fall short of beds and ICUs. Go to the hospital, only if necessary. Otherwise, stay in home isolation. Delhi has the best home isolation system in the world.'' He said the fourth peak was highly contagious and it was needed to keep hospital beds vacant for serious patients. ''I have seen how in some foreign countries, hospitals ran short. It is such a contagious disease that if we fall short of hospitals, it would become a serious problem, he said The CM said the daily number of COVID-19 tests has been raised from 80,000-85,000 to over one lakh over the past few days. Saying that some people were telling him they are fed up with wearing face masks, Kejriwal asked them to think about the doctors and the nurses treating COVID-19 patients. ''Aren't they tired? They are more tired than you are. If they can work for 24 hours from the past one year, risking their own life, then the least you can do is to wear a mask. This 'getting tired' is not allowed for your own good,'' he said.

Kejriwal asked all political parties to work together to fight the pandemic, saying it was not time to do politics and point fingers. He also appealed to religious and social organizations and NGOs to contribute in the fight against the virus and check its spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India bans exports of Remdesivir drug as new COVID-19 cases hit another record

India on Sunday banned the export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients as demand rocketed due to a record surge in COVID-19 infections and led to crippling shortages in many parts.New COVID-19 cases surged...

Pakistan registers highest number of Covid-19 deaths in single day in 2021

Pakistan on Sunday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day in the current year. According to Pakistans National Command and Operation Centre NCOC, a total of 114 people died from Covid-19 on Saturday.This is the sixth...

Taiwan must continue pushing envelope on US interactions: experts

New US guidelines expanding contacts with Taiwan may be an encouraging step, but Taipei should still try to reduce limits on interactions with Washington that result from the one-China policy, Focus Taiwan reported. The Department of State ...

Fan credits DMX for inspiring her to forgive dad who died from addiction

Tributes have been pouring in since the demise of the American rapper DMX who passed away on Friday local time, after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose. A fan has credited him with forging an understanding about her o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021