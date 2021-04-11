Left Menu

'Tika Utsav': Goa vaccinates over 8,000 people above 45 yrs

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

'Tika Utsav' in Goa received an enthusiastic response on the first day on Sunday with 8,189 people above the age of 45 years getting the COVID-19 jabs, a state health official said.

''Glad to see the positive response for Tika Utsav.

There has been tremendous participation for the COVID-19 vaccination in the State of Goa. Together, we will fight and defeat the virus,'' Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

As per the data made available by the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), 4,341 people (above 45 years of age) were vaccinated across 16 panchayats in Goa during the day while 3,848 others were inoculated at various public and private hospitals.

The 'Tika Utsav' drive was held across 16 panchayats.

''The Chief Minister has already announced to extend this drive till April 20 to ensure that everyone above the age of 45 years is vaccinated. The CM had also said that if needed, the Utsav could be held till April 30 so that no one is left out,'' the official said.

Amid a rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent interaction with chief ministers had proposed a four-day 'tika utsav' starting from the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule on April 11 and ending on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14.

Asserting that the 'tika utsav' marks the beginning of the another major war on COVID-19, PM Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on curbing the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

