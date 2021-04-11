As COVID-19 cases rise, MP governor bats for 'janata curfew'

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said 'janata curfew' (voluntary shutdown) would be very effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Patel, who is also Uttar Pradesh governor, was addressing a meeting of all parties in MP through video- conferencing from Lucknow.

Janata curfew will prove to be very effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus, she said, and asked mohalla committees in urban areas and sarpanches in rural areas to effectively implement the concept to contain the outbreak.

She also asked people to play their part by adhering to COVID-19 norms like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers etc, as well as getting vaccinated against the infection.

The governor asked the state government to provide information about vaccination, vacant beds etc to the public through the media.

Addressing the meet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said COVID-19 cases in the state have doubled currently when compared to the peak of the outbreak last year.

In place of lockdown, the state will opt for self- imposed ''corona curfew'' to effectively control the pandemic, he said.

Chouhan said 83,000 persons had registered themselves as volunteers in the state to render service in the fight to contain the pandemic, and they will assist in vaccination, providing medical facilities to patients, creating awareness about masks, and helping those in home and institutional quarantine.

BJP state president VD Sharma, Congress MLA PC Sharma and representatives from the BSP, CPI, NCP etc attended the meeting.

