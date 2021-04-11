Left Menu

'Sub optimal containment zone, skewed RT PCR ratio, manpower shortage' feedback from Health Central team after Maharashtra visit

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Maharashtra government after the feedback from the Central team which visited the state to take the stock of the surge in cases of Covid-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 21:51 IST
'Sub optimal containment zone, skewed RT PCR ratio, manpower shortage' feedback from Health Central team after Maharashtra visit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Maharashtra government after the feedback from the Central team which visited the state to take the stock of the surge in cases of Covid-19.

In his letter, Rajesh the health secretary pointed out that containment operations sub-optimal in Satara, Sangli and Aurangabad, with less than satisfactory perimeter control, lack of active surveillance for Influenza like illness (lLl)cases. "Containment operations were found to be sub-optimal in Satara, Sangli and Aurangabad, with less than satisfactory perimeter control, lack of active surveillance for lLl cases. Efforts at surveillance and contact tracing were found to be sub-optimal in Buldhana, Satara, Aurangabad and Nanded, mostly due to limited manpower engaged in this task. The team from Bhandara has reported that most cases are being reported from outside of containment zones. This requires increasing the areas of containment zone or notifying new Containment Zones," the health secretary stated.

Feedback on the testing capacity in Satara, Bhandara, Palghar, Amravwati, Jalna and Latur Districts is that it is already overwhelmed, resulting in delay in reporting of test results. The Central teams from Nanded and Buldana, have reported a very skewed RT-PCR/RAT ratio. Community resistance to COVID-19 testing has also been reported from Bhandara district. According to the letter, talking about follow up with home isolation covid patients, it observed: "ln Bhandara and Satara a large percentage of COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, which requires rigorous follow up to minimize mortality. Such a follow up is not happening presently. lt was also observed that delayed reporting by patient to definitive treatment centers in Satara district is leading to large number of deaths within first 72 hours of hospital admission."

Central team also highlighted that cccupancy rates of available hospital bed capacity are very high in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Nandurbar. "Team to Aurangabad reported dependency of the District on neighboring districts for management of critical patients and critical care infrastructure upgradation thereon. Medical oxygen supply was found to be an issue in Bhandara Palghar, Osmanabad and Pune. Malfunctioning ventilators have been reported by teams from Satara and Latur Districts. Hospital level and District level oxygen planning must start without any delay, as per the guidance issued by this Ministry," the letter added.

Acute shortage of healthcare workforce has been reported by the teams from Aurangabad, Nandurabar, Yawatmal, Satara, Palghar, Jalgoan, Jalna Districts. Rostering of health care workers, hiring of contractual health workers need to be expedite. The letter also noted that data management in Satara and Ahmednagar districts is faced with issues due to shortage of manpower.

Adherence to COVID appropriate behavior was found to be lacking by almost all Central teams that visited the Districts. This would require greater enforcement effort." Talking about the vaccination stock, Bhushan said in the letter that Union Government has also taken note of issues related to vaccine availability and required action to augment the supplies based on available stock.

Union health Ministry deployed 30 Central teams to 30 most affected Districts in Maharashtra. These teams have been tasked to work along with District Health Authorities on COVID-19 preparedness and response with a focus on testing, contact tracing and containment operations, COVID appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, Hospital infrastructure and availability of logistic and COVID vaccination progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies

The killing of four persons in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district has triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday calling it a genocide while Union Home Minister Amit Shah warning he...

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of nuclear terrorism, the countrys nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perp...

Sudan to get $400 mln from Saudi Arabia, UAE for agriculture - SUNA

Sudan will receive 400 million from Saudi Arabia and UAE to fund agricultural production inputs for this years summer and winter seasons, the state-news agency SUNA said on Sunday.Saudi Arabia has committed to investing 3 billion in a joint...

At least four migrants found dead on boat off Canary Islands

At least four people were found dead on a migrant boat off the Canary Island of El Hierro on Sunday, the Spanish Red Cross said. The vessel was spotted by a fishing boat around 120 miles 193 km to the south of El Hierro, one of the smallest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021