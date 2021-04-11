Over 17 lakh received 1st jab of anti-COVID vaccine, second dose for 3.5 lakh beneficiaries in Delhi

More than 17 lakh people in Delhi have received the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine, while over 3.5 lakh have got both the doses, according to data shared by the Health Department on Sunday.

In the latest health bulletin, which also included a segment on vaccination as well, it mentioned that 20,70,868 people have been vaccinated in total till date. Out of these 17,12,109 people had got their first shot, while rest 3,58,759 had also got the second dose.

On Sunday, a total of 64,943 beneficiaries were administered doses till 6 pm.

The first dose was given to 59,518 people and the second dose was given 5,425 beneficiaries, the data showed. In the age group of 45-59 years, 42,841 received the shots on Sunday.

Five minor cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) were also reported, according to the data.

The inoculation drive is taking place at a time when the coronavirus cases have again mounted in the last few weeks.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, were vaccinated in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 10,774 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date.

