Russia reports 8,320 new COVID-19 cases, 277 deaths

Russia on Monday reported 8,320 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,833 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,649,710 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 277 people had died, taking its death toll to 103,263. The statistics agency, which keeps a separate count, has reported a much higher toll of 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)