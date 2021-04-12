Left Menu

India's economic fallout from second virus wave may be limited - Barclays

India racked up the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections with 168,912 new cases on Monday, overtaking Brazil as the second-most affected country by the pandemic and causing a plunge in Indian stocks and the rupee. Officials in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, said they were considering a broader lockdown this week after large closures at the weekend.

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:12 IST
India's economic fallout from second virus wave may be limited - Barclays
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's accelerated vaccination drive may limit the economic disruption caused by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Barclays said in a note on Monday, although it warned that shortages in vaccine supply could weigh on the campaign's progress. India racked up the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections with 168,912 new cases on Monday, overtaking Brazil as the second-most affected country by the pandemic and causing a plunge in Indian stocks and the rupee.

Officials in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, said they were considering a broader lockdown this week after large closures at the weekend. India will be broadly on track to vaccinate 300 million people by August and 500 million by end-2021, Barclays said.

"Given the increasingly faster vaccine rollout, the disruption from rising infections and related lockdowns might be limited ... risks to our growth outlook are balanced for now." Some states, including Maharashtra and Odisha, have complained https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-india-idUSKBN2BU0AU of a scarcity of vaccines during the second wave that has forced some centres to turn away people.

"India's ability to continue the current run rate may be at risk, given incremental news flow of supply shortages and vaccine bottlenecks," Barclays said, adding that the constraints were likely to remain given surging demand. Barclays said that if current restrictions remain in place for two months, it could hit nominal gross domestic product by 0.34 percentage points and real GDP by less than 0.20 percentage points, almost twice the impact it calculated previously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Offices, metro, bus services operate with 50-per cent capacity in Delhi

Offices, metro and bus services in Delhi operated with 50-per cent capacity on Monday following the restrictions imposed by the AAP dispensation in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.The Delhi Disaster Management Au...

Soccer-Persepolis target third final as Champions League returns

Persepolis have fallen at the Asian Champions League final stage twice in three years but, four months after losing last seasons decider, the Iranians will on Wednesday start to rekindle their hopes of claiming the biggest prize in Asian fo...

SRH capable of beating any team in IPL 2021, says Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH might have lost their opening match in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021, but star spinner Rashid Khan feels the Hyderabad-based franchise has a strong squad and is capable of beating any team in the showpiece event...

Exploring Mana Foresta: India's First Vertical Forest Tower by Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd

The modern fast-growing urban lifestyle is full of pace and thrill. The trend towards migrating to a city has been in practice for quite a few centuries. However, that deep and silent aspiration to live in a natural surrounding has never di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021