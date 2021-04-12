Maha: Ambedkar Jayanti event at Deekshabhoomi to be simple one

Maha: Ambedkar Jayanti event at Deekshabhoomi to be simple onePTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:32 IST
Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on April 14 will be simple and would involve a limited number of people in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the organisation overseeing the annual function said on Monday.
In a release, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti said the programme would adhere to COVID-19 protocols, and will comprise its members and monks offering 'Buddha Vandana' as tribute to the legendary social reformer and jurist.
The Samiti's secretary, Sudhir Fulzele, asked people not to gather at the Deekshabhoomi memorial and to pay tribute in the confines of their homes due to the outbreak.
Annually, several lakh people from across the country assemble on April 14 to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Night curfew in India's Maharashtra state after record COVID spike
COVID-19: Maharashtra records highest positivity rate
Maharashtra: Rifle, explosives seized in anti-Naxal operation
India's Maharashtra state imposes night curfew after record COVID spike
India's Maharashtra state imposes night curfew after record COVID jump