Maha: Ambedkar Jayanti event at Deekshabhoomi to be simple one

Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on April 14 will be simple and would involve a limited number of people in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the organisation overseeing the annual function said on Monday.

In a release, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti said the programme would adhere to COVID-19 protocols, and will comprise its members and monks offering 'Buddha Vandana' as tribute to the legendary social reformer and jurist.

The Samiti's secretary, Sudhir Fulzele, asked people not to gather at the Deekshabhoomi memorial and to pay tribute in the confines of their homes due to the outbreak.

Annually, several lakh people from across the country assemble on April 14 to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti.

