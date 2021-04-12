Vaccination should be opened up to all age groups: CII

Industry body CII on Monday suggested that vaccination should be opened up to all age groups and it should be made available for longer time periods at vaccination centres.

It strongly urged for accelerating vaccine production and following strict protocols in the fight against Coronavirus, which has surged in recent weeks.

The chamber said that lockdown is not a solution in the present times and requested for maintaining stringent COVID-related protocols for public places and workplaces.

“At this juncture, CII calls for quick action to be taken by the government on 'whatever it takes to ramp up production, supply and distribution of vaccines. Strict following and enforcement of safety and hygiene protocols by all sections of society are absolutely critical,'' CII President Uday Kotak said.

In view of the prevailing situation, CII outlined a 5-point critical agenda for control of the rampant spread of infections.

The agenda included no meeting or gathering of more than 10 people; all safety, hygiene and health protocols must be followed stringently; factories and shopfloors must be kept open for economic reasons so that production and supply chains are not disturbed; and 'Work from home' must be prescribed or followed wherever possible.

In offices where this is not possible, it needs to be ensured that only one-third attendance of employees is permitted, CII said adding all public transport including metros, trains and buses must run at one-third seating capacity.

''Vaccination should be opened up to all age groups and made available for longer time periods at vaccination centres,'' it added.

The chamber said that all youth should be vaccinated and must apply restraint and adhere to all the health guidelines of sanitisation, wearing of masks and social distancing.

