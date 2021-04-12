Left Menu

Vaccination should be opened up to all age groups: CII

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:52 IST
Vaccination should be opened up to all age groups: CII

Industry body CII on Monday suggested that vaccination should be opened up to all age groups and it should be made available for longer time periods at vaccination centres.

It strongly urged for accelerating vaccine production and following strict protocols in the fight against Coronavirus, which has surged in recent weeks.

The chamber said that lockdown is not a solution in the present times and requested for maintaining stringent COVID-related protocols for public places and workplaces.

“At this juncture, CII calls for quick action to be taken by the government on 'whatever it takes to ramp up production, supply and distribution of vaccines. Strict following and enforcement of safety and hygiene protocols by all sections of society are absolutely critical,'' CII President Uday Kotak said.

In view of the prevailing situation, CII outlined a 5-point critical agenda for control of the rampant spread of infections.

The agenda included no meeting or gathering of more than 10 people; all safety, hygiene and health protocols must be followed stringently; factories and shopfloors must be kept open for economic reasons so that production and supply chains are not disturbed; and 'Work from home' must be prescribed or followed wherever possible.

In offices where this is not possible, it needs to be ensured that only one-third attendance of employees is permitted, CII said adding all public transport including metros, trains and buses must run at one-third seating capacity.

''Vaccination should be opened up to all age groups and made available for longer time periods at vaccination centres,'' it added.

The chamber said that all youth should be vaccinated and must apply restraint and adhere to all the health guidelines of sanitisation, wearing of masks and social distancing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal records 4,511 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day spike since outbreak of disease last year: health department.

Bengal records 4,511 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day spike since outbreak of disease last year health department....

TMC delegation meets EC over BJP's provocative statements on Sitalkuchi incident

A Trinamool Congress TMC delegation, comprising of party leaders such as Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and Derek OBrien, met with the Election Commission EC officials on Monday over provocative statements made by Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders o...

Botswana probes deaths of two people who took AstraZeneca shot

Botswana is investigating the deaths of two among thousands of people who had been given doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to see if there is any link, the health ministry said.The southern African country has so far administered about...

TTD's claim on Hanuman's birthplace at Tirumala Hills creates stir in Karnataka

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams claim that Tirumala Hills is the abode of Lord Hanuman and they would release an evidence based book has created a stir in religious and archaeological circles as Hampi near Ballari is considered Kishkindh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021