Left Menu

Indonesia satisfied with effectiveness of Chinese vaccine

Indonesia said Monday that it is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine it is using, after the acknowledgement by Chinas top disease control official that current vaccines offer low protection against the virus.Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a spokesperson for Indonesias COVID-19 vaccine programme, said the World Health Organisation had found the Chinese vaccines had met requirements by being more than 50 per cent effective.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:15 IST
Indonesia satisfied with effectiveness of Chinese vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia said Monday that it is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine it is using, after the acknowledgement by China's top disease control official that current vaccines offer low protection against the virus.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a spokesperson for Indonesia's COVID-19 vaccine programme, said the World Health Organisation had found the Chinese vaccines had met requirements by being more than 50 per cent effective. She noted that clinical trials for the Sinovac vaccine in Indonesia showed it was 65 per cent effective.

"It means we are talking about the ability to form antibodies in our bodies is still very good," she said.

Gao Fu, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a conference Saturday that existing COVID-19 vaccines had low effectiveness rates and mixing vaccines is among strategies being considered to boost their effectiveness. Those comments appeared to running counter to China's official narrative that has tried to promote the country's vaccines and at times discredit its Western counterparts.

China has distributed hundreds of millions of doses of domestically made vaccines abroad and is relying on them for its own mass immunization campaign. Tarmizi said Indonesia would wait to see the results of any clinical trials before considering mixing vaccines.

"We are going to wait, waiting for the clinical trial to ensure the idea or innovation will have better effectiveness, immunogenicity, and efficacy level compared to the current condition," she said.

Experts say mixing vaccines, or sequential immunization, might boost effectiveness. Researchers in Britain are studying a possible combination of the Pfizer and the AstraZeneca vaccines.

China currently has five vaccines in use in its mass immunization campaign, three inactivated-virus vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm, a one-shot vaccine from CanSino, and the last from Gao's team in partnership with Anhui Zhifei Longcom.

The effectiveness of the vaccines range from just over 50 per cent to 79 per cent, based on what the companies have said. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, which are primarily being used in developed countries, have both been shown to be about 95 per cent effective in protecting against COVID-19 in studies.

As of April 2, some 34 million people in China have received the full two doses of Chinese vaccines and about 65 million received one, according to Gao. Globally, public health experts have said that any vaccine that is 50 per cent effective would be useful, and many governments have been eager to use Chinese vaccines as rich countries around the world have snapped up shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that Beijing will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines urgently needed by developing countries.

"China has provided anti-pandemic material assistance to more than 160 countries and international organizations," Wang said at a conference to promote the image of the central city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in late 2019.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Election to 3 RS seats in Kerala to be held on Apr 30: EC

The Election Commission EC on Monday declared that polls to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant later this month will be held on April 30.The poll panel issued a detailed press note for conduct of biennial election to the...

Protest breaks out in multiple cities in Pakistan after TLP chief's detention

Protests broke out at numerous places in major cities in Pakistan on Monday to oppose the detention of Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Rizvi was detained by security forces in Lahore earlier in the day.No first ...

Sujata Mondal's remarks on Dalits represents TMC's mindset, says BJP's Sunita Duggal

By Aashique Hussain Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal on Monday slammed Trinamool Congress TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan who had termed Dalits beggars by nature and said her remarks represented her partys mindset.Whate...

Karnataka rules out online examination for higher classes

Bengaluru, Apr 12 PTI Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday ruled out holding examinations online.Speaking to reporters after a meeting in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Narayan, who holds the higher educ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021