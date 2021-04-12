France reports nearly 6,000 COVID-19 intensive care patients

The French health ministry reported that the number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19 increased by another 78 to a new 2021 record of 5,916 as a new nationwide lockdown in place for a week failed to show an impact.

France also reported 385 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared to 176 on Sunday.

