PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Active Discharged Deaths --------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 31167 3355 27412 400 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 736,888 38095 687,238 11,355 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 320699 22487 294930 3282 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 70775 6069 63558 1111 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 139381 7908 129439 2034 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 10780 612 10037 131 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 276223 27866 240798 7,559 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 369564 36441 330172 2951 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 110146 7846 98492 1767 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 705619 81576 614819 9224 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 928664 23115 898238 7311 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1074869 75985 985924 12941 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1,172,882 47596 1,120,174 4,794 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 799 62 741 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 44,555 2594 41,268 693 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 940145 46308 880910 12927 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 329529 21864 305900 1765 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 443297 90277 348121 4899 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 4,177 497 3678 2 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 62,780 4565 57,365 850 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 353,516 30680 318,081 4,855 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 344634 38651 301762 4221 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 3458996 564746 2834473 58,245 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 5201 89 5050 75 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 16882 36 16790 56 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 220310 1902 215943 1118 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 286,228 17052 267,559 1,616 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 139384 13933 124238 1213 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 29,514 103 29,035 376 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 14299 193 13956 151 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 4619 139 4468 12 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 12416 167 11992 93 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 351302 9259 340062 1,928 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 6405 169 5983 136 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 33685 188 33104 393 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 619407 26531 582462 10414 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 13669737 1248956 12244172 170899 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshadweep as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,35,27,717 and the death toll at 1,70,179. The ministry said there are 12,01,009 active cases while 1,21,56,529 people have so far recovered from the infection.

