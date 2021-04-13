PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Kent COVID-19 variant no more severe, studies show https://on.ft.com/3a7L9hP - COVID-19 jabs to go on offer to under-50s in UK https://on.ft.com/3g6Y6fQ

- United Airlines to repay some of its US government bailout https://on.ft.com/3g76Hiu - Credit Suisse cuts bonuses following Archegos loss https://on.ft.com/3td1lpr

Overview - The highly contagious coronavirus variant, which originated in Kent and now dominates COVID-19 transmissions across Europe and North America, does not cause more severe disease, according to two new studies.

- The UK government said on Monday that 32 million people, including all over-50s, had been offered their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. - United Airlines is set to pay back a sliver of the taxpayer money it borrowed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, using proceeds from a blockbuster $9 billion fundraising across bond and loan markets this week.

- Credit Suisse has cut bonuses for its staff after the Swiss lender lost $4.7 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

