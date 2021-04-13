Left Menu

India's 161,736 new coronavirus infections are world's highest

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 09:33 IST
India's 161,736 new coronavirus infections are world's highest
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, hitting the world's highest daily tally once again, for a total of 13.69 million cases, health ministry data showed.

Deaths rose by 879 to 171,058. Numbers typically fall on Tuesdays because of delayed results from tests done on weekends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China blue-chips rise as export growth highlights global recovery

Chinese blue-chip shares edged higher on Tuesday after new data showed the countrys exports rose in March, but persistent investor concerns that a solidifying recovery could prompt a shift to tighter policy kept gains in check. At the midda...

Equity indices edge higher on mixed Asian cues, ONGC top gainer

Equity benchmark indices ticked up marginally during early hours on Tuesday tracking similar trends in Asian markets.At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 411 points or 0.86 per cent at 48,294 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 131 points...

Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance for $16 bln to boost healthcare business

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about 16 billion, as it builds out its cloud strategy for healthcare and enterprise customers. The deal comes after ...

Dr Reddy's receives DCGI approval for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik for restricted emergency use

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik in the country.The company has received the permission from the Drug Controller G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021