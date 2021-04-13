Left Menu

COVID-19 pandemic 'a long way from over', says WHO chief

Even though more than 780 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered globally, the pandemic is a long way from over but it can be brought under control in months with proven public health measures, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.The coronavirus, which emerged first in central Chinas Wuhan city in December 2019, has infected more than 136,500,400 people and killed over 2,944,500 people across the world.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:47 IST
COVID-19 pandemic 'a long way from over', says WHO chief

Even though more than 780 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered globally, the pandemic is ''a long way from over'' but it can be brought under control in months with proven public health measures, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

The coronavirus, which emerged first in central China's Wuhan city in December 2019, has infected more than 136,500,400 people and killed over 2,944,500 people across the world. “In January and February, the world saw six consecutive weeks of declining cases. We have now seen seven consecutive weeks of increasing cases, and four weeks of increasing deaths. Last week was the fourth-highest number of cases in a single week so far. Several countries in Asia and the Middle East have seen large increases in cases,” WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus said.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, he said while more than 780 million doses of vaccine have now been administered globally, vaccines are a powerful tool but not the only tool.

“Physical distancing works. Masks work. Hand hygiene works. Ventilation works. Surveillance, testing, contact tracing, isolation, supportive quarantine and compassionate care – they all work to stop infections and save lives,” he added.

He voiced concern that confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures and their application are driving transmission and costing lives. Cautioning that the disease is not flu, he said young, healthy people have died from the coronavirus.

“And we still don’t fully understand the long-term consequences of infection for those who survive. Some people appear to be taking the approach that if they are relatively young, it doesn’t matter if they get COVID-19.” Warning that the pandemic is a long way from over, Ghebreyesus said the world has many reasons for optimism.

“The decline in cases and deaths during the first two months of the year shows that this virus and its variants can be stopped.

With a concerted effort to apply public health measures alongside equitable vaccination, we could bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months,” he said adding that “whether we do or not comes down to the decisions and the actions that governments and individuals make every day. The choice is ours.” The top WHO official noted that currently, global manufacturing is insufficient to deliver quick, equitable vaccines and other essential health products. Tedros stressed the importance of investing in “sustainable and secure domestic manufacturing capacity and national regulatory authorities”, asserted that “what can be done today, should be done today”.

Noting that WHO and its partners have established a COVAX manufacturing taskforce, to increase supply and build a sustainable vaccine manufacturing platform, he said the UN agency’s technical assistance is available in assessing the feasibility of local production and to access technology and know-how.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Republican Senator urges Biden admin to give CAATSA waiver to India

A top Republican Senator has urged the Biden administration to give CAATSA waiver to India, saying that any plan to impose sanctions on New Delhi for buying Russian S-400 missile defence system would undermine its relationship with the US a...

Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16 bn deal

Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about USD 16 billion.Microsoft will pay USD 56 per share cash. Thats a 23 per cent premium to Nuances Friday closing price. The companies ...

European CEOs, lawmakers add to pressure on Biden to hike climate target

European politicians, companies and trade unions on Tuesday called on the United States to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 this decade, adding to mounting pressure on the Biden administration ahead of a climate summit next...

It's intersectional: 'Masaan' director Neeraj Ghaywan on caste-class conflict in his new film

Indian cinema often fails in capturing the overlapping of social identities, be it caste, class, gender or sexuality, giving characters a single-dimensional treatment, says Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, who uses his cinema to take forward...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021