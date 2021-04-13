Angry over lack of bed, COVID-19 patient's kin create ruckus at MP hospital

Angry about not getting a bed, family members of a COVID-19 patient allegedly created a ruckus and abused the staff of a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Tuesday.

According to eye-witnesses, the incident occurred at Greater Kailash Hospital in Palasia area of the city on Monday night.

''Our staff informed the patient's family that we cannot admit him at the moment because all beds were full.

Following this, the patient's family started a dispute with the staff. They vandalised some COVID-19 safety equipment placed in the premises,'' Hospital director Anil Bandi told PTI.

The hospital has reserved 90 beds for COVID-19 patients, he said.

In the absence of a bed, the patient's family created ruckus at the hospital, located near the Palasia police station.

No FIR has been lodged by the hospital management at present, Palasia police station, in-charge Sanjay Bais said, adding that people involved in the incident have not been identified.

Meanwhile, according to the health bulletin of the district on Tuesday, 1,552 fresh cases of coronavirus and six casualties have been detected in the last 24 hours.

With this, the district's tally of infections stood at 80,986, including 1,011 fatalities.

