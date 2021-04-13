Left Menu

Actively donate plasma for COVID-19 patients: Kejriwal appeals to those cured

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said very less plasma is available in stock for treating COVID-19 patients, and appealed to those who have recovered from the virus to actively donate it.A day after 14 hospitals in the national capital were converted into COVID-only facilities, the chief minister said planned surgeries like knee replacement can be delayed for 2-3 months and stressed that there is enough capacity for emergency surgeries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:21 IST
Actively donate plasma for COVID-19 patients: Kejriwal appeals to those cured

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said very less plasma is available in stock for treating COVID-19 patients, and appealed to those who have recovered from the virus to actively donate it.

A day after 14 hospitals in the national capital were converted into COVID-only facilities, the chief minister said planned surgeries like knee replacement can be delayed for 2-3 months and stressed that there is enough capacity for emergency surgeries. ''This wave is very dangerous. As per the data of last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of patients are below 45 years of age. Your health and life is very important to us. So, I would like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary and follow all COVID protocols,'' Kejriwal said at a press conference.

''During the previous waves, people actively donated plasma. When the situation improved, there was less demand for plasma and subsequently the donations went down. Now the cases have again risen and there is very less plasma available in stock. I appeal to those who have recovered from the virus to actively donate plasma and aid the fight against the virus,'' he added.

The chief minister said over 13,500 case have been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

''We are attaching banquet halls with big hospitals. Hospitals will only have serious patients. We have declared few hospitals as 100 per cent COVID facility. We are also checking each patient admitted in hospital to see if their condition permits them to be treated at home so beds can be utilised for patients with severe conditions.

''There are not just these hospitals in Delhi (COVID-only hospitals), there is sufficient capacity in other hospitals for non- COVID related emergencies. Planned surgeries like knee replacement can be delayed for two three months for now,'' he said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria's health minister resigns, saying he's overworked

Austrias health minister announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying that he couldnt continue in the gruelling job of helping lead the countrys coronavirus response because of persistent personal health problems caused by overwork.Rudolf A...

EXCLUSIVE-Insurance startup Clearcover raises $200 mln from Eldridge, others at $1 bln valuation

Clearcover has raised 200 million in fresh capital as part of a late-stage financing round led by Eldridge, the investment firm helmed by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly, the digital car-insurance startup will announce on Tuesday.In a...

Russia must end up Ukraine military build-up, NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to withdraw troops that the alliance says Moscow is massing on Ukraines borders.In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraines borders, the l...

Tennis-Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters

World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this weeks Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday.Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Mast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021