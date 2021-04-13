Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:28 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

2:35 p.m.

UK expands COVID-19 vaccine programme to over-45s.

2:18 p.m.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says very less plasma is available in stock for treating COVID-19 patients, and appealed to those who have recovered from the virus to actively donate it.

2:08 p.m.

Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been piling up in mortuaries and crematoriums in Raipur, as the Chhattisgarh administration struggles to deal with the sudden surge in cases of the viral infection and fatalities.

1:50 p.m.

Government fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines cleared in other countries.

1:20 p.m.

UK variant more transmissible, but does not increase Covid severity: Lancet studies.

1:02 p.m.

Russia's Sputnik vaccine approved for emergency use in India: Health ministry.

12:54 p.m.

Delhi has reported over 13,500 cases in 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday and appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including online exams.

11:45 a.m.

Odisha reports 1,784 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities.

11:34 a.m.

COVID-19 pandemic 'a long way from over', says WHO chief.

11:23 a.m.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID-19 daily cases accounting for 80.80 per cent of the new infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

9:57 a.m.

Telangana records 3,052 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths. 9:36 a.m.

India to produce 850 million Sputnik doses annually; becomes 60th country to approve the vaccine: RDIF.

9:35 a.m.

India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 12,64,698, while 1,22,53,697 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry.

9:35 a.m.

36 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,655.

9:33 a.m.

Single-day rise of 1,61,736 infections, 879 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,36,89,453, death toll to 1,71,058: Government.

9:25 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 2,366 new COVID-19 cases, 19 fresh fatalities.

9:11 a.m.

11 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 5,201.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Simplified treatment for cause of sight loss offers eye-opening savings for hospitals

Simplifying a surgical technique to treat one of the important causes of sight loss around the world could deliver major savings for eye hospitals and help bring the treatment to more patients, according to a new study conducted jointly by ...

Rishikesh: Days after testing positive for COVID-19, Akhada Parishad president shifted to AIIMS

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, an official said on Tuesday.Giri was shifted to the emergency ...

Hey Siri, when is Apple's next event? April 20

Siri, Apple Incs virtual assistant, might have spilled the beans by telling users on Tuesday that the iPhone maker is going to host a special event on April 20. Siri, who is proficient at stone walling curious Apple fans quizzing it about n...

UPDATE 1-Russia must end Ukraine military build-up, NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to withdraw troops that the alliance says Moscow is massing on Ukraines borders, ahead of an emergency meeting of allied foreign and defense ministers.Ukraines Foreign Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021