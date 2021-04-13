Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

2:35 p.m.

UK expands COVID-19 vaccine programme to over-45s.

2:18 p.m.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says very less plasma is available in stock for treating COVID-19 patients, and appealed to those who have recovered from the virus to actively donate it.

2:08 p.m.

Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been piling up in mortuaries and crematoriums in Raipur, as the Chhattisgarh administration struggles to deal with the sudden surge in cases of the viral infection and fatalities.

1:50 p.m.

Government fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines cleared in other countries.

1:20 p.m.

UK variant more transmissible, but does not increase Covid severity: Lancet studies.

1:02 p.m.

Russia's Sputnik vaccine approved for emergency use in India: Health ministry.

12:54 p.m.

Delhi has reported over 13,500 cases in 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday and appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including online exams.

11:45 a.m.

Odisha reports 1,784 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities.

11:34 a.m.

COVID-19 pandemic 'a long way from over', says WHO chief.

11:23 a.m.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID-19 daily cases accounting for 80.80 per cent of the new infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

9:57 a.m.

Telangana records 3,052 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths. 9:36 a.m.

India to produce 850 million Sputnik doses annually; becomes 60th country to approve the vaccine: RDIF.

9:35 a.m.

India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 12,64,698, while 1,22,53,697 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry.

9:35 a.m.

36 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,655.

9:33 a.m.

Single-day rise of 1,61,736 infections, 879 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,36,89,453, death toll to 1,71,058: Government.

9:25 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 2,366 new COVID-19 cases, 19 fresh fatalities.

9:11 a.m.

11 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 5,201.

