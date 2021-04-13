Left Menu

UK's Johnson says COVID infections will rise as lockdown eases

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:06 IST
UK's Johnson says COVID infections will rise as lockdown eases
Representative Image

British prime Minister Boris Johnson said COVID-19 infections and deaths would start to rise again as restrictions were eased despite the successful roll out of vaccinations to those aged above 50 and vulnerable groups.

"The bulk of the work in reducing the disease has been done by the lockdown," Johnson said on Tuesday. "So, as we unlock the result will inevitably be that we will see more infections and sadly we will see more hospitalizations and deaths."

Latest News

Simplified treatment for cause of sight loss offers eye-opening savings for hospitals

Simplifying a surgical technique to treat one of the important causes of sight loss around the world could deliver major savings for eye hospitals and help bring the treatment to more patients, according to a new study conducted jointly by ...

Rishikesh: Days after testing positive for COVID-19, Akhada Parishad president shifted to AIIMS

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, an official said on Tuesday.Giri was shifted to the emergency ...

Hey Siri, when is Apple's next event? April 20

Siri, Apple Incs virtual assistant, might have spilled the beans by telling users on Tuesday that the iPhone maker is going to host a special event on April 20. Siri, who is proficient at stone walling curious Apple fans quizzing it about n...

UPDATE 1-Russia must end Ukraine military build-up, NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to withdraw troops that the alliance says Moscow is massing on Ukraines borders, ahead of an emergency meeting of allied foreign and defense ministers.Ukraines Foreign Mini...
