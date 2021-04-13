More than 136.71 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,085,247​ have died, a Reuters tally shows. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Airlines could check new European Union COVID certificates before allowing onboard passengers going on holiday, a senior official said as the bloc seeks to restart a travel sector ravaged by the pandemic. * Britain has offered all over-50s a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and launched the Moderna shot in England, the government said, putting it on track to give a shot to all adults by the end of July.

* Germany's federal government will ask parliament for temporary powers to enforce a nationwide lockdown, after several regions failed to impose agreed curbs to bring a third wave of the pandemic under control, a government source said. AMERICAS

* The White House said it was prepared to send additional therapeutic treatments to Michigan, which is experiencing a worrying number of cases, but declined to promise more vaccine as the state has sought. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India is to fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna shots, as the country reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections, hitting the world's highest daily tally once again. * A health adviser to Japan's Olympic committee said athletes should have the option of getting vaccines, days after public outcry led the government to deny it was making them a priority. The country's western region of Osaka reported a record number of infections as a mutant strain of the virus fuelled a rebound in cases.

* South Korea's health authorities said they would consider the use of coronavirus self-test kits despite their relatively low accuracy, after the new mayor of Seoul called for their approval. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the coronavirus science council will recommend a tighter set of measures as the outbreak reached what the minister called "a third peak". MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said AstraZeneca's vaccine had good efficacy, but safety concerns needed to be straightened out and it might not be needed for Americans because of supplies of other shots. * Novavax Inc has pushed back the timeline for hitting its production target of 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month until the third quarter due to supply shortages including bags used to grow cells, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

* China's locally developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate that uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology could start late-stage clinical trial overseas as early as next month, official media said . * India's health ministry said its drug regulator had found that safety and immunogenicity data from a local trial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was comparable to that of a late-stage trial done in Russia.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks ticked up as robust China trade data boosted confidence for a rebound in its domestic demand, with market players awaiting U.S. data expected to show a pick-up in inflation.

* Britain's economy grew by 0.4% in February from January as companies prepared for the lifting of a third coronavirus lockdown, according to official data that also showed a partial recovery in post-Brexit trade with the European Union. * Investor sentiment in Germany fell unexpectedly in April, the ZEW economic research institute said, citing rising fears that Europe's largest economy will go into a stricter lockdown, depressing private consumption.

(Compiled by Federico Maccioni, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Anil D'Silva, Shounak Dasgupta and Barbara Lewis)

