PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:16 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

5:47 p.m.

With 41,69,609 COVID-19 doses given per day, India continues to administer one of the highest doses globally: Government.

5:20 p.m.

Asserting that health security was now integral to national security, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there is a need for ensuring equitable access to coronavirus vaccines across the world as no one will be safe till everyone is safe.

4:35 p.m.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut expressed apprehension that the people returning from Kumbh mela in Haridwar will turn out to be potential carriers of COVID-19 infection which will ''cause havoc''.

4:06 p.m.

Uttar Pradesh records the highest-ever daily spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases.

2:35 p.m.

UK expands COVID-19 vaccine program to over-45s.

2:18 p.m.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says very little plasma is available in stock for treating COVID-19 patients and appealed to those who have recovered from the virus to actively donate it.

2:08 p.m.

Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been piling up in mortuaries and crematoriums in Raipur, as the Chhattisgarh administration struggles to deal with the sudden surge in cases of viral infection and fatalities.

1:50 p.m.

Government fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines cleared in other countries.

1:20 p.m.

UK variant more transmissible, but does not increase Covid severity: Lancet studies.

1:02 p.m.

Russia's Sputnik vaccine approved for emergency use in India: Health ministry.

12:54 p.m.

Delhi has reported over 13,500 cases in 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday and appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including online exams.

11:45 a.m.

Odisha reports 1,784 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities.

11:34 a.m.

COVID-19 pandemic 'a long way from over says the WHO chief.

11:23 a.m.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID-19 daily cases accounting for 80.80 percent of the new infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

9:57 a.m.

Telangana records 3,052 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths. 9:36 a.m.

India to produce 850 million Sputnik doses annually; becomes 60th country to approve the vaccine: RDIF.

9:35 a.m.

India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 12,64,698, while 1,22,53,697 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry.

9:35 a.m.

36 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,655.

9:33 a.m.

Single-day rise of 1,61,736 infections, 879 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,36,89,453, death toll to 1,71,058: Government.

9:25 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 2,366 new COVID-19 cases, 19 fresh fatalities.

9:11 a.m.

11 new cases take the COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 5,201.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

