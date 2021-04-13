Left Menu

Private hospitals in Delhi named 'COVID facilities' await clearer instructions on non-COVID treatment

These included Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Max SS Hospital and Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.Awaiting clarification from the Delhi government, a senior official of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that patients with prior appointments will be examined in the private OPDs.We are waiting to get clarification from the Delhi government regarding management of emergency and casualty, non-COVID patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:26 IST
Private hospitals in Delhi named 'COVID facilities' await clearer instructions on non-COVID treatment

A day after the Delhi government declared 14 private hospitals as ''full COVID-19'' facilities, these health centres on Tuesday were trying to accommodate existing non-COVID patients for the lack of clearer instructions.

The Delhi government directed these 14 hospitals not to admit any non-COVID patients till further orders. These included Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Max SS Hospital and Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

Awaiting clarification from the Delhi government, a senior official of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that patients with prior appointments will be examined in the private OPDs.

''We are waiting to get clarification from the Delhi government regarding management of emergency and casualty, non-COVID patients. At present, patients with prior appointments will be examined in the private OPD with full precautions. No day care, and elective surgeries will be permitted till further orders,'' the senior official of SGRH said.

He added that patients reporting to the casualty department and those who need ICU admission will also be taken up.

While they were exploring ways to implement the government's order, medical director of Max Super Speciality Hospital Dr K K Trehan said that they were trying to cause minimum inconvenience to the existing patients.

''We are exploring ways to implement the Delhi government orders at the earliest, keeping in mind that it causes minimum inconvenience to our existing non-COVID patients. We are hopeful that minor operational issues would get ironed out soon,'' Trehan told PTI.

Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh was also waiting for official guidelines on how to continue essential non-COVID services.

''We are awaiting guidelines on how to continue essential non-COVID services, handle emergency patients as well as how best to continue the treatment of patients already being treated for life threatening diseases such as cancer, end-stage renal failure and others,'' a statement from the hospital said.

The Delhi government has also directed 19 private hospitals to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID-related treatment.

Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to set aside at least 60 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus patients, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson says it's delaying rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid US probe into rare blood clots.

Johnson Johnson says its delaying rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid US probe into rare blood clots....

Panic buying in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra CM's announcement

The announcement of a public address by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation of a lockdown led to panic buying by people on the streets of the financial capital on Tuesday evening.Thackeray is scheduled to address th...

Pfizer to pursue bringing COVID-19 vaccine to India after import relaxation

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it would work towards bringing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germanys BioNTech to India after the government eased import rules, after withdrawing its application in February.We have noted the recent anno...

Syria's Assad dismisses central bank chief Karfoul

President Bashar al-Assad has dismissed Syrias Central Bank Governor Hazem Karfoul, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.It did not immediately say whether Assad had appointed a replacement or give a reason for Karfouls dismissal. Syri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021