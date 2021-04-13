Left Menu

Pvt labs say losing crucial time due to manual data entry as COVID cases surge

if the reporting time is more than 48 hours, it doesnt add any value to the patients condition and also to the people around, Dang said.At Dr Dangs Labs, around 100 people are engaged in collecting and processing samples and entering the data on the ICMR portal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:38 IST
Pvt labs say losing crucial time due to manual data entry as COVID cases surge

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) As coronavirus cases surge in Delhi, private laboratories, which are conducting more tests than ever, say they are losing important time in manually uploading data on the ICMR website.

Dr Gauri Agarwal from Genestring Labs, responsible for conducting COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport, said they are doing around 8,000 tests daily.

“Manpower and data entry is a challenge. Many times, the entire system has to be realigned if workers get infected,” she said. The most important thing is uploading data on the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and sharing it with the state government which takes considerable time, Agarwal said. However, she said, the laboratories are better prepared this time. “We have enough equipment. Around 350 people are working in shifts round the clock,” Agarwal said.

In November, around 13,000 tests were conducted in a day, the highest so far. We expect to cross this number considering the surge this time, she said.

Dr Dangs lab is, at present, processing double the number of samples than in October and November, when Delhi witnessed the third wave of coronavirus, said CEO Dr Arjun Dang. He acknowledged his laboratories were unable to serve everyone, as their ''resources are not limitless''.

Dr Dang suggested that the government make data collection “automated” as a lot of human resources and time are lost in entering data manually on the ICMR portal.

“Ideally, an API (Application Programming Interface) should be provided that can pull all data from our software and give it to ICMR. But unfortunately, there is no automation till date, and dozens of people are entering data manually,” he said.

The government should be informed of reports on time for effective tracing and tracking, Dr Dang added.

He also stressed the need for ''careful calibration'' before increasing the testing capacity of laboratories. There should not be any compromise on the turnaround time or the quality of the report.

''If the report is not going out in the stipulated time ... if the reporting time is more than 48 hours, it doesn't add any value to the patient's condition and also to the people around,'' Dang said.

At Dr Dangs Labs, around 100 people are engaged in collecting and processing samples and entering the data on the ICMR portal. Dinesh Chauhan, CEO, CORE Diagnostics, said, ''We have witnessed a sudden spike in the number of patients who are testing positive as we are running twice as many tests compared to the last quarter.'' ''At present, we are reporting a large majority of our reports within 24 hours. Given our investment in automation, we have been able to streamline the data management and reporting process,'' he said.

Core Diagnostics has noticed a large increase in the number of queries from the companies for COVID-19 testing for their employees. The requirement of negative RT-PCR reports for interstate travel has led to a surge in requests from travellers. So, the demand is on the higher side, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's progress against COVID-19 is being threatened by new variants - PM Trudeau

The progress Canada has made against COVID-19 is being threatened by the spread of more contagious and dangerous variants, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday in notably downbeat remarks.The situation were facing with COVID-19 rem...

Govt not going for lockdowns in big way, says Sitharaman amid COVID wave

Amid surging coronavirus cases in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made it clear that the government would not go for lockdowns in a big way and only resort to local containment.In a virtual meeting with World Bank Grou...

1968 short film on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar acquired by NFAI

A rare short film made on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1968 has been acquired by the National Film Archive of India. The film in Marathi titled Mahapurush Dr Ambedkar was produced by the Director of Publicity, Government of Maharashtra in July ...

INSTANT VIEW-Reaction after U.S. recommends pause for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots, in a fresh setback to global efforts to tackle the pandemic. Fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021