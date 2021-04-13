Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after six women under 50 who had received it developed rare blood clots, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:53 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after six women under 50 who had received it developed rare blood clots, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Johnson & Johnson said it would delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and was reviewing cases of extremely rare blood clots in people with European health authorities. * Belgium will continue vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson jab for the moment, while the Dutch medicines regulator (CBG) said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the possible risks.

* Chancellor Angela Merkel said her decision to seek temporary powers from parliament to enforce lockdowns in areas with high infection rates was necessary for Germany to curb a third wave of the pandemic. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the rapid drop in deaths was largely down to a three-month lockdown, not the vaccination programme, and that cases would rise once again as restrictions ease.

* Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober of the Greens said he is stepping down, exhausted and sick from battling the pandemic and occasionally other officials. AMERICAS

* The pause of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine will not slow U.S. vaccination efforts, the White House COVID-19 coordinator said, adding that officials were working to reschedule people with other shots made by Pfizer and Moderna. * Mexico aims to have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that could be granted approval for emergency use by the end of this year.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India is to fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised by Western countries and Japan, as the country reported 161,736 new infections, hitting the world's highest daily tally once again.

* Japan's western region of Osaka reported a record number of 1,099 daily infections as a new strain of the virus fuelled a rebound in cases. * South Korea's health authorities said they would consider the use of coronavirus self-test kits despite their relatively low accuracy, after the new mayor of Seoul called for their approval.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the coronavirus science council will recommend a tighter set of measures as the outbreak reached what the minister called "a third peak".

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said AstraZeneca's vaccine had good efficacy, but safety concerns needed to be straightened out and it might not be needed for Americans because of supplies of other shots.

* Novavax Inc has pushed back the timeline for hitting its production target of 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month until the third quarter due to supply shortages. * China's locally developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate that uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology could start late-stage clinical trial overseas as early as next month, official media said.

* India's health ministry said its drug regulator had found that safety and immunogenicity data from a local trial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was comparable to that of a late-stage trial done in Russia. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks were steady on Tuesday as market players awaited U.S. data expected to show a pick-up in inflation, with the dollar also edging higher. * Britain's economy grew by 0.4% in February from January as companies prepared for the lifting of a third lockdown, according to official data that also showed a partial recovery in post-Brexit trade with the European Union.

* Investor sentiment in Germany fell unexpectedly in April, the ZEW economic research institute said, citing rising fears that Europe's largest economy will go into a stricter lockdown, depressing private consumption. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Federico Maccioni; Edited Barbara Lewis and Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's progress against COVID-19 is being threatened by new variants - PM Trudeau

The progress Canada has made against COVID-19 is being threatened by the spread of more contagious and dangerous variants, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday in notably downbeat remarks.The situation were facing with COVID-19 rem...

Govt not going for lockdowns in big way, says Sitharaman amid COVID wave

Amid surging coronavirus cases in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made it clear that the government would not go for lockdowns in a big way and only resort to local containment.In a virtual meeting with World Bank Grou...

1968 short film on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar acquired by NFAI

A rare short film made on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1968 has been acquired by the National Film Archive of India. The film in Marathi titled Mahapurush Dr Ambedkar was produced by the Director of Publicity, Government of Maharashtra in July ...

INSTANT VIEW-Reaction after U.S. recommends pause for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots, in a fresh setback to global efforts to tackle the pandemic. Fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021