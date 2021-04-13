EU seeking clarification from J&J after rollout delay news - source

The European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson & Johnson about its "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine to the EU, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. The U.S. company said on Tuesday it would delay the rollout of the vaccine in Europe and was reviewing with European health authorities cases of extremely rare blood clots in people after they received it.

The official said the company had confirmed at a meeting on Friday that it would aim to deliver 55 million doses to the European Union as contracted by the end of June. "The European Commission is in contact with the company" to get clarification on the delay decision, the official added, declining to be named because discussions are confidential.

A Commission spokesman said the EU executive was looking into the matter but had no comment at this stage. "This is worrying news - sounds like it may end up the same way as AstraZeneca," an EU diplomat said.

AstraZeneca has cut vaccine supplies to the bloc to 100 million doses by the end of June from the 300 million foreseen under its supply contract, causing a dispute with the EU which remains unresolved. J&J did not immediately reply to questions on whether the delay could affect delivery targets in the EU.

It began the rollout of its vaccine in Europe on Monday, a commission spokesman said earlier. J&J's announcement followed U.S. federal health agencies' recommendation on Tuesday to pause the use of the vaccine after six women under 50 given the shot developed rare blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it was assessing the rare blood clotting cases that emerged in the United States. On Tuesday it reiterated that any causal link was not yet clear. In March, Reuters reported that the company had informed EU officials it might face difficulties in meeting its targets for the second quarter. It delayed the start of the rollout in Europe originally planned from April 1.

