Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deaths

Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deathsReuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:20 IST
Britain reported 2,472 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.
Some 32.25 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, according to the figures.
