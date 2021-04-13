Left Menu

Norway to ease COVID-19 curbs, vaccine rollout may be delayed

However, the country's vaccine rollout risks being delayed by up to almost three months if it does not go ahead and use AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's shots, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said. Norway will say on Thursday whether it will resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine, on hold since a small number of younger inoculated people developed a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low platelet count, some of whom later died.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:21 IST
Norway to ease COVID-19 curbs, vaccine rollout may be delayed

Norway will start to unwind some restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and allow more people to gather from Friday, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday. However, the country's vaccine rollout risks being delayed by up to almost three months if it does not go ahead and use AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's shots, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said.

Norway will say on Thursday whether it will resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine, on hold since a small number of younger inoculated people developed a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low platelet count, some of whom later died. Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, said it was delaying the roll-out of its vaccine to Europe as U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use after six women under 50 given the shot developed rare blood clots.

Norway has had some of Europe's lowest rates of infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic, but imposed stricter measures after a rapid increase in hospitalisations in March triggered by more contagious variants of the coronavirus. "The infection numbers are now down. Hospitalisations are fewer. The measures look to have had an effect," Solberg told a news conference.

As a result, Norwegians will from Friday again be allowed to receive up to five guests in private homes, up from two currently, and restaurants can serve alcohol under certain conditions. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend indoor events in for example theatres and sports arenas, provided there are fixed seating arrangements, and groups of up to 200 people can attend outdoor events.

The easing of rules at the national level will not affect those in areas of the Nordic country where the infection rate is the highest, such as in the Oslo capital region, Solberg said. Non-essential stores remain closed in the Oslo area, and restaurants there are still only allowed to provide takeaway service, and some schools remain shut.

Line Vold, head of infection control and emergency preparedness at the Institute of Public Health, predicted between eight and 12 weeks of delay in vaccinating Norwegians if the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots were shunned. "It will be mainly for the younger groups (in the population). We will be done with vaccination of people in risk groups," she told the same news conference.

The government has said earlier it estimates that everyone aged 18 or older will have been offered their first vaccine shot by the end of July. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays arrest of coal scam accused Anup Majee till April 15

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended interim relief from arrest to businessman Anup Majee, an accused in West Bengals alleged illegal coal mining and transportation scam, till Thursday. An apex court bench, headed by Justice Dr D Y Chandra...

UN rights experts urge Tanzania and Burundi to respect rights of refugees

UN human rights experts today called on the governments of Tanzania and Burundi to respect the rights of refugees and asylum seekers who have fled Burundi, deploring reports of enforced disappearances, torture, forced returns and repression...

Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Anthony Stolarz's 46 saves help Ducks dump Sharks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...

2 officials held for taking bribe

Two government officials and a middleman were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe in two separate cases in Rajasthans Hanumangarh and Banswara districts, an official said.In Hanumangarh, a local revenue officer posted at the Wate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021