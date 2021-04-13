Ensure judicious use of Remdesivir in coronavirus-infected patients: IMA to medical fraternity

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday urged the medical fraternity to ensure judicious use of anti-viral injection Remdesivir in coronavirus-infected patients. The second wave of the pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for Remedsivir injection resulting in demand and supply mismatch and an artificial panic is created, the doctor's body said.

''This is resulting because of the non-judicious use of this drug in many places beyond the scope of its evidenced based benefits. The public as well the medical community must be aware of the absolute indication of the drug and needs to use it judiciously so that the drug is used for those patients who will be benefitted,'' it said in a statement.

The IMA reiterated that according to clinical management protocol for COVID-19 released by the Union Health Ministry, Remdesivir (under emergency use authorisation) has no role for the mild cases and may be considered in patients with moderate disease (those on oxygen). Early diagnosis on the pretext of contact or presumptive symptoms and immediate consultation with the doctor or hospital is the need for early recovery in COVID-19, it said. ''As there has been a cap on the cost of the drug by the government which is now available at a much less cost compared to 2020. The affordability of the drug make the public to demand it use for their kith and kin, ever when there is not an absolute indication to use. This unjustified request must be resisted by the medical professionals, as the availability of the drug will be of more benefit to a patient who has absolute indication,'' the IMA said.

It is the social responsibility of the citizens and medical ethics of the professional to maintain the availability of this drug for the citizens of the country, it stated. ''IMA invokes public to adhere to appropriate use of masks as it is equal to receive a vaccine. IMA also requests people to venture out only when it is absolute necessary and adopt physical distance and hand washing at all situations,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)