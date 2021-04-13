South Africa temporarily suspends rollout of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

South Africa temporarily suspends rollout of J&J COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:48 IST
South Africa has decided to temporarily suspend the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, its health minister said on Tuesday, after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in six people inoculated with it.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a briefing that in South Africa there had not been reports of such clots after vaccination with J&J's vaccine.
He added the country had secured an additional 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Zweli Mkhize
- U.S.
- Pfizer
- South Africa
- Johnson &
ALSO READ
U.S. Customs determines forced labour at Malaysia's Top Glove, to seize gloves
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mixed as broader worries about U.S. hedge fund default ease
BRIEF-China And North Korea To Revive Trade In April Amid U.S. Tension - Nikkei
Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before U.S. lifts sanctions-state TV
U.S. Customs says forced labour used at Malaysia's Top Glove, to seize gloves