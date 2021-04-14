Congo to start delayed COVID-19 vaccination with AstraZeneca shots
The Democratic Republic of Congo will start its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on April 19 with 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses it received from the COVAX global vaccines sharing scheme after delaying the rollout for more than a month.Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:48 IST
The Democratic Republic of Congo will start its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on April 19 with 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses it received from the COVAX global vaccines sharing scheme after delaying the rollout for more than a month. Congo received the vaccines on March 2 and was expected to begin the inoculation campaign almost immediately but delayed rollout after several European countries suspended the use of the shots.
A government statement late on Tuesday said a task force had determined that the AstraZeneca vaccines already available in the country presented no risks to the population. Congo has reported 28,542 infections and 745 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVAX
- The Democratic Republic of Congo
- Congo
- European
- AstraZeneca
