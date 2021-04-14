Left Menu

South Africa says downpayments to J&J, Pfizer not refundable

The suspension is the latest setback for South Africa's efforts to immunise its population. It ditched plans to kick-start vaccinations with AstraZeneca's vaccine in February because a small trial showed the shot offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the dominant local coronavirus variant. South Africa is paying $10 per dose for the J&J and Pfizer vaccines, he added.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:18 IST
South Africa says downpayments to J&J, Pfizer not refundable

The South African government's downpayments to Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccines are not refundable under any circumstances, its health minister said on Wednesday, describing the condition as onerous.

Zweli Mkhize made the comments a day after the government suspended the rollout of J&J's vaccine, citing a recommendation by U.S. federal health agencies to pause its use because of rare cases of blood clots. The suspension is the latest setback for South Africa's efforts to immunise its population.

It ditched plans to kick-start vaccinations with AstraZeneca's vaccine in February because a small trial showed the shot offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the dominant local coronavirus variant. Mkhize told a virtual meeting with a parliamentary committee that Africa's most industrialised economy had to navigate "difficult and sometimes unreasonable" demands from vaccine manufacturers during negotiations.

"As government we have found ourselves in a precarious position of having to choose between saving our citizens' lives and risking putting the country's assets into private companies' hands," he said. South Africa is paying $10 per dose for the J&J and Pfizer vaccines, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi.

BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu Rahul Gandhi....

Spain keeps immunisation goal despite J&J delay

Spains prime minister says his government is maintaining its goal of immunizing 70 percent of the nations adult population, some 33 million people, by the end of the summer despite the delay in the European rollout of the Johnson Johnson v...

Heathrow Airport CEO sees patchy international travel this summer

The chief executive of Heathrow Airport, Britains busiest airport, said that international travel this summer would be patchy as countries worry about the risk of importing COVID-19 variants and their impact on the vaccine.I think over the ...

Indian-origin former Singapore prison counsellor sentenced to jail for abusing maid

A 51-year-old Indian-origin woman, a former counsellor at Singapores Changi Prison, was sentenced to seven months jail on Wednesday for abusing her maid, including slapping her so hard that she suffered a temporary loss of hearing, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021