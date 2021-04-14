DMK MP Baalu infected with coronavirus, says son
Senior DMK leader and the party's Lok Sabha MP, T R Baalu, has tested positive for coronavirus and was doing fine, his son said on Wednesday. Baalu, who had taken the first dose of covid vaccine, is also the DMK Parliamentary Party leader. My father Thiru TRBaalu has tested positive for the COVID19 virus has been admitted to a hospital.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:01 IST
Senior DMK leader and the party's Lok Sabha MP, T R Baalu, has tested positive for coronavirus and was doing fine, his son said on Wednesday.
Baalu, who had taken the first dose of covid vaccine, is also the DMK Parliamentary Party leader.
''My father Thiru #TRBaalu has tested positive for the #COVID19 virus & has been admitted to a hospital. He is stable and doing fine now,'' Balu's son T R B Rajaa, also a party legislator from Tamil Nadu, said in a tweet.
He urged everyone who had come in contact with Baalu for the past week to get themselves tested immediately.
Rajaa further said that his father had taken the first shot of covid vaccine while DMK general secretary Duraimurugan had taken both jabs.
''...yet both caught the bug. #Vaccines are a must but more work needed,'' Rajaa said in another tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Duraimurugan
- Parliamentary Party
- Lok Sabha MP
- Tamil Nadu
- Baalu
- COVID19 virus &
- Thiru
- Balu
ALSO READ
NC leader and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19: Omar Abdullah. PTI MIJ MIN MIN
Today Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of CM K Palaniswami. God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of the state: PM Modi at his poll campaign in Tamil Nadu.
I want to tell the Congress and DMK, the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything, they will never tolerate insult to the women of the state: PM Narendra Modi in his poll campaign.
Tamil Nadu Petroproducts chalks out Rs 435 cr investment plan
EC transfers Tamil Nadu police official to non-election post