DMK MP Baalu infected with coronavirus, says son

Senior DMK leader and the party's Lok Sabha MP, T R Baalu, has tested positive for coronavirus and was doing fine, his son said on Wednesday. Baalu, who had taken the first dose of covid vaccine, is also the DMK Parliamentary Party leader. My father Thiru TRBaalu has tested positive for the COVID19 virus has been admitted to a hospital.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:01 IST
Senior DMK leader and the party's Lok Sabha MP, T R Baalu, has tested positive for coronavirus and was doing fine, his son said on Wednesday.

Baalu, who had taken the first dose of covid vaccine, is also the DMK Parliamentary Party leader.

''My father Thiru #TRBaalu has tested positive for the #COVID19 virus & has been admitted to a hospital. He is stable and doing fine now,'' Balu's son T R B Rajaa, also a party legislator from Tamil Nadu, said in a tweet.

He urged everyone who had come in contact with Baalu for the past week to get themselves tested immediately.

Rajaa further said that his father had taken the first shot of covid vaccine while DMK general secretary Duraimurugan had taken both jabs.

''...yet both caught the bug. #Vaccines are a must but more work needed,'' Rajaa said in another tweet.

