Denmark confirms AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot no longer part of vaccine roll-out plan

Denmark confirms AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot no longer part of vaccine roll-out planReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:38 IST
The Danish Health Authority confirmed on Wednesday it would halt entirely using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in its vaccination programme.
"The Danish Health Authority has decided to continue the vaccination against COVID-19 without the vaccine from AstraZeneca," it said in a statement.
