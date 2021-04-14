Armenia to receive 1 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik V shot -TASS

Armenia to receive 1 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik V shot -TASSReuters | Yerevan | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:21 IST
Armenia has reached a deal for 1 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia's state-run TASS news agency cited Armenian authorities as saying on Wednesday.
The Armenian health ministry approved the vaccine for domestic use on Feb. 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia reports 8,277 new coronavirus cases, 409 deaths
Mali approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine - Russian sovereign wealth fund
Kremlin says idea of allowing foreigners to visit Russia to get vaccinated has been floated
Third COVID wave emerging in Russia - TASS, quoting official
Ukraine says Russian military buildup threatens its security